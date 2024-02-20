The Meghalaya government is contemplating the expansion of the smart town project beyond the cities of Tura and Jowai.

The plan is currently under consideration and further details will be announced in due course.

Taking to his X handle, Conrad Sangma wrote, "In the last six years, this government has ensured equitable development. Smart Town project is an extension of our synergistic focus to a particular town. At present, the Smart Town project is being implemented in Tura and Jowai, however, it is our agenda that more towns from different districts of the State will be taken up under similar projects."



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We are committed to creating better infrastructure for the State. The government has prioritised job creation through entrepreneurship, enhancing livelihood through SHG and farmers movement. The core philosophy of the government is reflected in its mission to better the lives of… pic.twitter.com/XN1WU3yfyt — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 20, 2024

Further, the state government also asserted to create better infrastructure for the State.

Notably, the government has prioritised job creation through entrepreneurship, enhancing livelihood through SHG and farmers' movement.

The core philosophy of the government is reflected in its mission to better the lives of our people with thrust in health, education and infrastructure.