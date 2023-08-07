The Department of Textiles, Government of Meghalaya in association with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India on August 7 organised a state level celebration of the National Handloom Day 2023 at the NIFT, Shillong Campus, Umsawli.

Textiles Minister, Paul Lyngdoh graced the programme as the Chief Guest and Nongpoh MLA, Mayral Born Syiem as the Guest of Honour.

In his address, Paul Lyngdoh called on the need for collective responsibility from all the stakeholders in optimising the God-gifted talent which the weavers of the state are bestowed with.

He also expressed happiness to learn that there are 3rd generation weavers present in the programme and encouraged them to continue the traditions of their ancestors.

While informing that the handloom products from the state have received appreciation from Europe and other parts of the world, the minister called upon the weavers to incorporate unique ideas and concepts into their work in order to cater to and compete in the international market.

Speaking at the programme, Mayral Born Syiem stressed the need for a Geographical Identification (GI) tag for Ryndia products as it will be beneficial in maintaining its unique identification and recognition. He reiterated the importance of preserving and upholding the traditional traits of rearing, spinning, dyeing and weaving.

During the programme Pehchan Card and Yarn under Income Generation Programme were given to the beneficiaries by the minister and the dignitaries. Awards were also presented to various individuals and the Co-operative Society of the state.

Award for Best Co-operative Society was given to Mukhap Handloom & Handicraft Co-operative Society, West Jaintia Hills District; Best Handloom Entrepreneur was awarded to M/s Nangcwa Diwon, Ri-Bhoi District; Successful Independent Weaver award was presented to Ivy Lorna R Marak, West Garo Hills District; Efficient Weaver of Departmental Centre Award was given to Smti Manju Rabha, East Khasi Hills District while the award for the Longest Serving Weaver was given to Menri A Sangma, West Garo Hills District.

During the programme the Chief Guest along with other dignitaries released a Coffee Table Book on Meghalaya Silk titled “Woven Narratives” and also unveiled the Textile Map of Meghalaya.