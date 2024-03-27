Meghalaya's Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh has unveiled the state government's intention to collaborate with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to explore the expansion of Umroi airport, also known as the Shillong Airport. This initiative aims to bolster connectivity and bolster tourism prospects in the region.

According to Minister Lyngdoh, discussions are underway with the AAI for a comprehensive evaluation of the proposed expansion. The government seeks to assess whether the current Shillong airport infrastructure can be expanded to accommodate the growing demand for air travel.

Highlighting the urgent need for improved air linkages particularly between Shillong and Bhopal, Minister Lyngdoh referenced a recent plea from the Meghalaya High Court. The court's request underscores the importance of streamlining travel for judges and reducing time and expenses associated with commuting between the two cities.

Addressing challenges posed by the lack of a major airport Minister Lyngdoh assured that the Tourism Department is committed to overcoming these obstacles. He emphasized the department's proactive stance in addressing infrastructural deficiencies hindering tourism development in the state.

The proposal to expand Umroi airport reflects the state government's proactive approach to infrastructure development and tourism promotion. By augmenting air connectivity, authorities aim to attract a greater number of tourists to Meghalaya, renowned for its scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage.

Minister Lyngdoh expressed optimism about the forthcoming results and indicated that the airport expansion project would progress further after the conclusion of elections and the lifting of the code of conduct.