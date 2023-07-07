Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma on July 7 officially launched a project to promote rafting in the State at Umtham village in Ri-Bhoi.

Sharing a series of pictures, CM Conrad made the announcement on his official social media account, he wrote, “We have officially launched a project to promote rafting in our State today at Umtham village in Ri-Bhoi. ”

“Huge applause to the Ribhoi Rafting Tourism Cooperative Society for their tireless efforts in training and popularizing this thrilling sport among the local youth,” he said.



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Conrad Sangma also learned that the locals from the area are participating in national and international events, showcasing their skills on a global stage.

He also assured that Government is fully committed to supporting the Rafting Cooperative & Tourism Society and taking this exhilarating sport to new heights.

CM Conrad who is in Ri-Bhoi’s also met and interacted with the farmers who are engaged in cultivating the aromatic plants under the flagship Aroma Mission in Byrwa village.