A plan to decongest Shillong has been developed and sent to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong for feedback, guidance, and proposals, with the next hearing scheduled for October 28.

This was informed by the state before the Meghalaya High Court on September 27 while hearing a PIL filed by one Philip Khrawbok Shati on the topic.

A blueprint to decongest Shillong has been established by the Home Department in cooperation with other departments and based on a study provided by Dalberg Global Development Advisors in January 2021.

The complete plan, according to the Advocate-General, has been given to the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong (IIM-S) for its view, guidance, and suggestions.

The strategy is largely based on four binding principles and components dealing with network capacity enhancement, expanding public transportation supply, demand management, and lowering the need for travel.

Several smaller details have also been outlined, ranging from the elimination of road and footpath encroachment to the introduction of bus corridors and the establishment of alternate forms of transportation such as a ropeway.

A traffic management centre, as well as road network development and the construction of city bypass routes, are also proposed.

In its order, the two-member bench said, “Since a detailed plan of action has been prepared, though the funds necessary to undertake the project have not been indicated, it is hoped that some action will be taken after the response is received from IIM, Shillong.”

“At any rate, whether or not they are a part of a larger blueprint or plan or a wish-list, road network expansion and creation of city bypass roads must be taken up on an urgent basis as such exercises will take considerable time,” the bench said adding “It is hoped that IIM, Shillong makes an appropriate assessment and suggests immediate and long-term measures that the State should take to ease the traffic situation in Shillong.”