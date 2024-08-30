The Meghalaya government has issued a stern reminder that the practice of manual scavenging remains illegal and punishable by law. In a press release dated August 29, 2024, the Sub Divisional Officer of Sohra Civil Sub Division emphasized the continued enforcement of the "Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavenger and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013."

The release states unequivocally that "no person, local authority or any agency shall construct an insanitary latrine, or engage or employ, either directly or indirectly, a manual scavenger." It further clarifies that anyone previously employed in such work "shall stand discharged immediately from any obligation, express or implied, to do manual scavenging."

This reaffirmation comes in response to a 2019 Supreme Court order and aims to eradicate the inhumane practice of manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks. The government has made it clear that the ban extends to "hazardous cleaning of a sewer or a septic tank" by any individual.

To ensure compliance, the authorities have outlined severe penalties for violations. "Contravention of the Act is punishable with imprisonment up to two years or with a fine up to two lakh rupees or with both for the first contravention," the release warns. Repeat offenders face even harsher consequences, including "imprisonment up to five years or with a fine up to five lakh rupees or with both."

The government is also calling on citizens to play an active role in enforcement. The release urges the public to "report cases of employment of person/s as manual scavengers to the nearest Police Station for registration of the case."