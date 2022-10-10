Shillong: After much hue and cry by different sections of people, and the Church leaders in particular, over the Meghalaya government’s idea to start a casino in the state, Taxation Minister James Sangma on October 10 said that the department will soon set up a meeting to discuss the concerns.

Speaking to reporters, the Taxation Minister said that it is very important for the government to listen to any voice of concern by any group that represents the Church.

"I think it is very important for us as the government to listen to any voice of concern that comes up, by any group which represents the Church, and I would like to inform you that we will set up a meeting to discuss the issue with them and to see how we can take things forward," he added.

Notably, the Khasi Jaintia Church Leaders Forum (KJCLF) on October 7 said that organized a special prayer meeting ‘on praying together for good’ for the cessation of the casino gaming industry and the repeal of the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act.

The prayer service was held at the KJP English Service Church, Khyndai Lad.