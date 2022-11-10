Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma attended the 45th Annual General Conference of the All Garo Hills Primary School Teachers Association at Kharkutta in North Garo Hills.

The All Garo Hills Primary School Teachers’ Association expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for his endeavour to ensure that the long pending demand of the organisation was met by regularisation of the Non-Government Primary School Teachers.

As the Govt, we feel satisfied to have fulfilled the long pending demand of the Non Government Teachers by finally taking a bold step of regularising them & extending the benefits which was demanded by the All Garo Hills Primary Teachers Association from 1994@dpradhanbjp pic.twitter.com/tyrvDzxK7A — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) November 10, 2022



In 1994, the primary school in Garo Hills which were handed over from GHADC to the State Government were classified as “Non-Government”. Hence, they had been demanding regularisation for the past several years.



The organisation hailed Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma for his intervention by which the primary school teachers will now get full benefits as per with Government Primary School teachers.



Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that education is important and integral to the overall progress of society. “The Government has accorded top priority to the sector which has numerous challenges”, he added.



He informed that close to 10 lakh children are enrolled in the State from elementary to Class 12 in about 15000 educational institutes of different categories. He said that compared to many small States like Manipur and Nagaland, Meghalaya has the highest number of teachers in the Schools.



“Our education performance is lower when we compare it to the National average. However, in the last four years we have initiated various interventions for overall growth and improvement of the education sector,” the Chief Minister said.



He informed that with the formulation of the State Education Policy the government has a roadmap to upscale education facilities in the State. He said that when the Government took over its regime in 2018, about 500 schools were fit to impart quality education to 2558 LP Schools. He informed that the government is currently renovating LP Schools across the State.



He also informed that the education cess which was collected for the last 15 years is being used for the construction of school buildings across the State.



In Phase 1 and Phase 2, close to 400 Govt LP Schools will be upgraded with new buildings and other infrastructure.



He also told that Niti Aayog’s Performance Grade Index (PGI) has stated that Meghalaya stood 2nd highest in terms of improvement in infrastructure and facilities in the country. The first in the history of Meghalaya and number 1 in the Northeast.



He also told the gathering that NPP as a party will follow the ideals of PA Sangma and will continue to accord top priority to education in the State.