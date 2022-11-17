In a ceremony held earlier today on November 17, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced the release of total Rs 200 crore to the state farmers under FOCUS and FOCUS+ scheme, with an aim of continuing this programme for the next 10 years.

Focus and Focus + are flagship initiatives of the Government that provides financial aid and cash benefit of Rs 5000 each to farmers producer groups (PGs) and individuals respectively. Under both the programmes, an individual farmer in every rural household across Meghalaya will have a cash benefit of Rs 10000 each.

A total of 793 individuals received a financial benefit of Rs 7.93 lakh through FOCUS+. Each of the farming household in Meghalaya received a total financial advantage of Rs 10,000 through FOCUS and FOCUS+ schemes.

Continuing its initiative to elevate the farming community, Meghalaya government also distributed piglets to 400 pig farmers and kuroiler poultry birds to 70 poultry farmers through the rural livestock piggery and poultry scheme ‘PROGRESS’.

The Meghalaya Government looks to be on course to realizing its vision of being among the top 10 states in 10 years. The state government aim to shift the focus towards agriculture as through agri activities, the state would be able to progress economically thus aiding in overall growth of the state.

FOCUS originally launched in March 2021, and is said to have benefited 2.45 lakh farmers so far. It was launched to boost agri economic activities by collectivization of Producer Groups to farm and non-farm produce.