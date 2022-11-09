Meghalaya government has released the scholarship for both Pre Matric and Post Matric for the year 2021-2022 to students of the state.

This was informed by Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, November 9.

The Total amount to Rs 16,9729,1678 to 61,116 students in the State.

Govt.of Meghalaya has released Pre Matric & Post Matric Scholarship amounting to Rs 1697291678/- for the year 2021-2022 to 61116 Students of the State. Disbursement to individual account of the Beneficiary Students will start immediately through PFMS @CMO_Meghalaya @SangmaConrad — Lahkmen Rymbui (@LahkmenR) November 9, 2022

The Minister informed that the disbursement to the individual accounts of the Beneficiary Students will start immediately through PFMS.

Notably, earlier on November 5, the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress Student's Union asked the state government to immediately release the scholarship for the students in the state.

''Despite the Chief Minister's recent promise that the scholarships would be released within a week's time, the same is yet to release,'' said Meghalaya TMC Students’ Union president Bansharailang Pyngrope while addressing a press conference on November 4.

The students' body also said students are facing difficulties who are preparing for their examinations as the scholarships have not been released so far.

A few days ago, the AHAM in Tura also urged the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to look into the matter of pending scholarships of students for 2021-2022.

On November 4, Irk over the delay in releasing the student’s scholarship for the year 2021-2022 quarter, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) education cell sought the state Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui's intervention in the matter.

Speaking to media persons, the education secretary of HYC Enlang Sawian said that it has come to the notice of the council that students' scholarships for the year 2021-2022 session for both Undergraduate and Post-Graduate of the state have not yet been released which has disconcerted the students.



Sawian further said that the delay in releasing the scholarship has a negative impact on students, particularly those coming from low economic sections that have to be reliant on the scholarship that they avail in order to proceed further with their studies.