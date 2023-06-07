The Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW), chairperson, Phidalia Toi has been removed from her post for violating, said State Minister Paul Lyngdoh on June 7.

He said that Toi was supposed to attend at least three meetings of the commission according to the rules but she has abstained from four meetings and her alleged involvement in the recent election rally of the NPP legislator from Jowai Wailadmiki Shylla.

“I have studied the file of the person concerned. She is supposed to attend at least three meetings of the commission according to the rules. But she has abstained from four meetings. It was also on this ground that she can longer continue as the chairperson of the commission,” said Lyngdoh while speaking to reporters.

The Minister also informed that no new appointments were made for the post as the government will have to be very careful about the selection of the new incumbent because of this experience.

“A women's commission is a very important constitutional body and you need to have people who have to drive and the interest in the office because there is so much that the commission is entrusted with,” he added.

He further said that this is a subject that he will take up with the Chief Minister since this is a very vital body.

“We will come up with a panel of names and that panel of names will come up to me for consideration as the Minister and then I will discuss this with the CM,” Lyngdoh said.

Commenting on the appointment of the new Chairperson, Lyngdoh said the appointment will be based on merit and also quality.

“So there is no shadow of doubt that we will not live up to those standards. We (government) have to set standards in the state and such appointees should in fact not be selected based on their political allegiance,” Lyngdoh assured.

Further, he informed me that the other members of the commission will continue until the end of the tenure.

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