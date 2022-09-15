Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed that the two Airports in the State will be renamed in honour of the two former Chief Ministers, Late Captain Williamson A Sangma and Late B.B Lyngdoh.



Replying to a discussion, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the Umroi airport will be named after former chief minister BB Lyngdoh while Baljek airport after the first chief minister Captain Williamson A Sangma.



"We feel these are leaders who have contributed so much to the state. There are also many leaders and we are not undermining them," the chief minister added.



He informed that the runway of the Baljek Airport will also be expanded and a discussion with the Airport Authority of India is going on in this regard.