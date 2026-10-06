Meghalaya government reviewing health facility distribution in remote areas after infant's death: Minister

The Meghalaya government is reviewing the availability and distribution of healthcare facilities in remote areas following the death of an infant in West Khasi Hills, Health Minister Wailadmiki Shylla.

The infant died in its mother's arms while she trekked for nearly three hours to reach a motorable road, from where the child could be taken to a health facility. The incident has drawn attention to the challenges faced by residents of remote and inaccessible areas in obtaining timely medical care.

Shylla said the government was undertaking a study to assess the presence and distribution of medical facilities across the state, particularly in remote villages.

“Now we are coming up with a study regarding the presence of medical facilities, to make sure that villagers should not travel very far to reach services,” the minister said, adding that the exercise would take some time.

The minister said the child was brought dead to the health facility and described the incident primarily as a connectivity issue. He acknowledged that several parts of Meghalaya continue to face difficulties in accessing healthcare facilities because of poor connectivity.

Shylla also said the Health Department had not been informed about the case before the child was brought to the facility. According to the minister, the family had not contacted health officials or the local Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker.

The government is also working on improving road connectivity and emergency transportation in hard-to-reach areas, he said. A proposal has been made to deploy 4x4 ambulances in areas where conventional ambulances face difficulties in reaching patients.

Shylla said improving healthcare access would require coordinated efforts across multiple sectors and that road connectivity could not be addressed in isolation.

“It is the endeavour of the government to give connectivity in each and every village. We cannot prioritise only road connectivity because everything has to be done simultaneously,” he said.

“We are sincere in our commitment. Most areas we have been able to connect; more projects are coming, and we are trying our level best to ensure connectivity reaches hard-to-reach areas,” the minister added