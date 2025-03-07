The Meghalaya government has approved Rs 10 crore for constructing 35 additional fish hatcheries to enhance fish production in the state, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on March 6.

The construction work is set to begin soon, and upon completion, Meghalaya will have a total of 96 hatcheries. Currently, the state operates 61 hatcheries that produce 24.7 million fingerlings annually.

Highlighting the impact of the aquaculture mission, Sangma stated that fish production in the state has increased significantly, rising from 4,000 metric tons to 20,000 metric tons. However, the demand remains at 32,000 metric tons, requiring the state to import 12,000 metric tons to meet consumption needs.

To bridge this gap, the government plans to launch a new aquaculture mission, which will require an additional 4,000 hectares of land to make the state self-sufficient in fish production.

Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister AL Hek revealed that a total of 3,230 fishery ponds have been constructed under various schemes between 2020 and 2024, with a sanctioned budget of Rs 976.82 crore for these initiatives.