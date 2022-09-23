Speaking to the student community of the state during a programme in Resubelpara, North Garo Hills, the Chief Minister assured them that the MDA government would do everything within its power to prevent education from falling behind and that funds have been released over the past four and a half years of his administration through various schemes to enhance the education system in the state.

The Chief Minister said, “Many government schools in our state had shortage of buildings, classrooms and this situation was found to be most prevalent in the lower primary and upper primary schools, while the secondary and higher secondary schools were functioning under dilapidated and run down structures”.

He claimed that this was the main justification for why the government began putting various programmes for improving institutions into place.

“Funds have been provided for repair of different lower and upper primary schools, in some cases building grants have been released for construction of new school buildings and even for extension of classrooms,” said the chief minister.