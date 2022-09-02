The Meghalaya government is working to process the first instalment of the quarterly payment of salaries to the SSA teachers. Prestone Tynsong, the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, informed here on Thursday afternoon and assured that prompt action will be initiated for the payment of any outstanding dues.

“The delegation of the MSSASA had a second meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister. He (Tynsong) informed us that the departments concerned (education, planning & finance) are working out and doing the needful to bring a system in place. For the smooth implementation of the quarterly system, the state government will also have to increase the corpus fund in order to be able to cater for the payment of the SSA teachers’ salary,” MSSASA president Aristotle C Rymbai said in a statement.

Regarding the pending salary, Rymbai said that the deputy CM had informed the delegation that the state government had already obtained the authorization order for the release of the first instalment of the Government of India share and the ad hoc instalment, totaling upto Rs 272 crore.

“Now the state government is working out for release of state share… amounting Rs 30.26 crores and also the additional funds against capping norms of salary. He (Dy CM) also informed us that he himself is intervening on the issue to ensure that all the pending dues/salaries are released to SSA teachers,” he added.

Regarding the demand to increase SSA teachers' pay, Rymbai claimed the deputy CM had underlined that the State Education Commission, which the state government will shortly establish, will deal with the issue.