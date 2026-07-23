Meghalaya government, SBI sign revised MoU for enhanced salary package benefits for employees

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on July 23 witnessed the signing of a revised Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Meghalaya and the State Bank of India (SBI) for the State Government Salary Package (SGSP), aimed at strengthening the financial welfare of government employees across the state.

According to the Chief Minister, the revised agreement introduces a range of enhanced benefits, including improved insurance coverage, concessional loan facilities, upgraded digital banking services, family banking benefits, and zero-balance salary accounts.

Sangma said the revised SGSP would provide greater financial security and convenience to thousands of government employees and their families.

“Our Government remains committed to building a responsive and employee-friendly administration by strengthening partnerships that improve the quality of life and financial well-being of those who serve the people of Meghalaya,” the Chief Minister said.

The revised MoU is expected to further strengthen the collaboration between the Meghalaya government and SBI in delivering improved banking and financial services to state employees.