The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government has decided to cancel the first phase of the smart city road project due to feasibility issues. This announcement was made by the Deputy Chief Minister in charge of urban and municipal affairs Sniawbhalang Dhar on July 12.

Instead of proceeding with the smart roads, the government is now preparing a fresh proposal using state funds to improve all important city roads. The decision came after a meeting between the Deputy Chief Minister and the PWD (Roads) department, where they acknowledged the difficulties in implementing the original project.

The smart road project, which included 17 incomplete road projects across the state, had only progressed by 3-4% before being halted. One of these incomplete projects was a road in the Lachaumiere area.

The cancellation was attributed to a lack of available land and overall project infeasibility. The government plans to resurface all city roads in a manner similar to smart roads, using funds from the state plan through the PWD department. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this new initiative is currently being prepared.

Despite the setback with the road project, other smart city projects are reportedly progressing well. The Deputy Chief Minister mentioned that several projects, including the Polo Market and Laitumkhrah Market, maybe inaugurated in August and September. Additionally, 12-13 parking places funded by the smart city project and state plan are under construction.

Regarding concerns about unauthorised checks on migrant labourers at construction sites, the Deputy Chief Minister stated he had not received any reports of significant disruptions. He called for cooperation between NGOs and the government to address any documentation issues and ensure the state's progress.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised the importance of local labour while acknowledging that certain specialised work requires skilled workers from outside. He urged contractors and agencies to ensure proper documentation for all workers.