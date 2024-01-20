The government of Meghalaya has taken a significant legislative step by repealing the Meghalaya Civil Task Force Act of 1974. This act, which had been in place for nearly five decades, was deemed 'redundant' by the authorities.

The decision to repeal the act was likely influenced by its obsolescence, as it may no longer have been applicable or necessary in the context of contemporary governance and societal needs.

The original purpose of the Meghalaya Civil Task Force Act was not specified in the instruction, but it can be inferred that it was established to address certain administrative or civil requirements within the state at the time.

Over the years, as the state evolved and new laws and regulations were introduced, the provisions of the 1974 act may have become outdated or superseded by more modern legislation.

By discarding the old act, Meghalaya's government demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a streamlined and updated legal system. This action might also pave the way for new policies that are better aligned with the current needs and challenges faced by the state.

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