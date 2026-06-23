Meghalaya government seeks faster action on power supply and billing complaints

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has directed authorities to address power supply disruptions, billing issues and consumer grievances in areas covered under the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited's (MePDCL) distribution franchisee arrangement.

During a review meeting, Sangma stressed that consumer trust and service delivery must remain a top priority, noting that residents expect reliable electricity supply, fair billing and prompt responses to complaints.

“While operational challenges exist, people expect reliable power, fair billing and responsive service,” he said.

The chief minister directed MePDCL and the franchisee to expedite infrastructure upgrades, replace defective meters and transformers, strengthen public outreach efforts and ensure consumer grievances are resolved without delay.

The review comes amid the state's efforts to improve electricity distribution services and enhance customer satisfaction through better infrastructure and faster complaint redressal mechanisms.