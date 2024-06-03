Meghalaya government has sought for a detailed explanation from Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd (HSCL) after a retaining wall at the PA Sangma stadium collapsed for the second time on June 2.

As per Isawanda Laloo, Director of Sports and Youth Affairs, a portion of the outer wall near the under-construction Sewage Treatment Plant and Indoor Hall 2 caved in early morning, though the main stadium was unaffected.

"The company HSCL, responsible for the construction of the entire sports complex, has been directed to submit a detailed report on the incident," the statement said.

The government attributed the collapse to heavy rains overwhelming the temporary drainage system set up for the ongoing construction work.

"The systems had been erected to regulate water collection, sanitation, and discharge from the STP tank, Indoor Hall 1, Indoor Hall 2, and the complex. However, because the construction of these amenities is still ongoing, the permanent drainage solutions are yet to be fitted," the statement read.

It clarified that the collapsed portion was a temporary boundary to prevent encroachment. Further updates would be provided after receiving HSCL's report.

Meanwhile, the West Garo Hills administration has relocated one affected family to temporary accommodation with supplies. The area has been secured, with debris clearing and drain unclogging underway under continuous monitoring.