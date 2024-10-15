The Meghalaya government has sought financial aid of Rs 600 crore from the Central government aiming to strengthen and improve the overall functioning of the social welfare department.

Minister in charge, social welfare department, Paul Lyngdoh on October 14 said that he has reviewed the functioning and funding position of the directorate and the interventions, which is required to be taken by the state.

He further said, “Certain matters will also have to be taken to the cabinet, certain matters will also have to be taken to the five ministries dealing with our department here in Meghalaya.”

Lyngdoh added that additional interventions would include more funding from the Ministry. He stated, "We have projected a deficit of about Rs 600 crore. There is also a need for us to improve the service conditions of the employees here," further explaining that many are working on a contractual basis. "They have to stay over, those who are in the night shift. So things like that. We will try to enhance facilities for them so that they would be able to optimise the services that we can offer,” Lyngdoh added.

The minister also reviewed the functioning of the women and child helplines at the office of the directorate of social welfare, exalting the presence of "highly tech savvy young boys and girls handling cases on a daily basis, cases of complaints for both child helpline and women helpline are done round the clock with three personnel manning for 8 hours shift continuously."

He informed that there is space for distress callers, whether children or women, to receive accommodation. When calls come in the middle of the night, they are picked up by female helpers or women police officers, as we ensure that male officers do not handle such cases due to the sensitivity of the matters involved.

Lyngdoh appreciated the success rate in the child helpline cell, stating that about 90 per cent cases have been resolved and the information from various districts are updated round the clock in the dashboard.

Meanwhile, the minister emphasised that not everything happening in Meghalaya is negative, stating that there is lot of positivity. "There are many highly motivated young men and women, working tirelessly to serve the society and its an incredible story when we hear that women facing domestic violence, for instance get immediate attention and support, our intervention as department.”