The Government of Meghalaya and NTPC Limited, a leading energy conglomerate, have signed a series of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at uplifting power infrastructure and connectivity across the state.

The signing ceremony took place in New Delhi in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal, Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC Limited, and Sanjay Goyal, CMD, MeECL.

These strategic MoUs mark a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts to uplift the power infrastructure and connectivity across Meghalaya.

The agreements encompass the Project Management Services (PMS) for Meghalaya Discom, the development of Power Supply Points (PSPs), and the implementation of Floating Solar projects in the state.

The PMS MoU between the Government of Meghalaya and NTPC Limited will streamline the management and operations of Meghalaya Discom, ensuring efficient distribution of power and improved service delivery to the people.

It also aims at better power portfolio management of MeECL through a team of professionals thus building upon the strength and expertise of the NTPC in this field. It will also lead to judicious utilization of own power resources of MeECL as well as a better mix and use of renewable and green energy available in the country.

By leveraging NTPC's expertise in project management, this partnership aims to enhance the overall power infrastructure and reduce transmission losses.

Additionally, the MoUs emphasize the development of Power Supply Points (PSPs) and the deployment of Floating Solar projects in Meghalaya.

It also aims at exploring the untapped potential of small hydro projects.

It will also study the feasibility of setting up the pump storage plants which will generate electricity and the water will be pumped back again to the reservoirs like Umiam so that the water can be used again and again to meet the peak demand.

It will also explore the possibility of setting up floating solar power units in Umiam and other water bodies.

This MOU aims at taking Meghalaya ahead in green and clean energy and at the same time aiming at self-sufficiency in power generation.

The establishment of PSPs will strengthen power connectivity, especially in remote areas, while Floating Solar projects will capitalize on Meghalaya's resources to generate clean energy.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed his optimism about the collaboration, stating, "The signing of the MoU will go a long way in improving the overall power scenario of the state. Our commitment to enhancing power connectivity in Meghalaya is reflected in these positive interventions."

Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal emphasized the significance of collaboration in addressing the challenges faced by the state of Meghalaya.

He expressed his optimism about the positive impact that this partnership would bring to the region.

By forging a strategic alliance with NTPC, Minister AT Mondal believes that Meghalaya will be better equipped to overcome the various hurdles it currently encounters in the power sector.