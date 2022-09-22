After some of the legislators had raised the issue during the just concluded Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Assembly, the state government has assured to produce the inquiry reports into the rice scam and irregularities in the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) to all 60 legislators.



This decision was informed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tyngsong while speaking to reporters here on Wednesday.



Dy CM said, “the government has decided that both these reports will be sent to all the MLAs, be it the MeECL report or be it the rice scam report. The political department will do the needful”.



Notably, on March 29 this year, the Independent Inquiry Committee headed by retired Justice RN Mishra submitted its report on the alleged irregularities in the MeECL to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in New Delhi.



The Independent inquiry headed by Justice (Retired) Mool Chand Garg, Madhya Pradesh High Court was constituted by the state government on July 29.



The Independent inquiry has been asked to probe into the matter of rice allotted to Continental Milkcose (India) Ltd for the supplementary nutrition program (SNP) found in a private godown in Boko, Assam, and seized by Assam police.