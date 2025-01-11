Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma chaired a Cabinet meeting, at Sohra on January 10, as part of the 'Cabinet On The Move' initiative.

During the meeting, the chief minister held discussions on various pertinent matters and approved a slew of key decisions.

In a major boost for farmers, the Cabinet approved the 'CM Assure', market intervention scheme for supporting farmers.

The initiative aims to support small and marginal farmers, providing fixed price procurement during market price decline to prevent distress sales. The scheme will be activated only during price drops, not annually.

Moreover, the initiative will also be applicable to non-perishable commodities with longer shelf lives. The state government has budgeted a revolving corpus fund of Rs 100 crore, while assistance of Rs 20 crore will be funded from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India.

The Cabinet also approved the regularisation of Adhoc appointment of an additional 850 employees, who were appointed prior to 2007.

"The same were missed out from the list of 3000, which were prepared for regularisation in 2022, after the cabinet decided to regularise all Adhoc appointments made in different department, based on Supreme Court directive," the Chief Minister's Office stated on X.