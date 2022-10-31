Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on October 31 said that his government is doing everything it can do to address unemployment by working on job creation for all different sectors.

Apart from the entrepreneurship sector, Sangma said that in the farming sector, they have come out with the policies of having different programs like the FOCUS program, adding, ''The milk mission, the piggery missions are all the different missions that they have come up with''.

"These are policies to address unemployment in the agriculture sector, for the women's groups that we have created programs. Programs where 14,000 women groups, having members of over four lakh members in this they have been given financial support and today, this policy is creating livelihood and helping unemployment situation," Sangma added.

He also said that in the sector of tourism, the government has come out with a detailed policy, on how they should go with infrastructure development at important locations that are there.

"Whether we should go for homestay programs, whether we should come out with high-end hotel rooms, or come up with vehicles to support the youngsters who will be able to then become travel agents and provide the taxi services that are required. These are tourism-related policies to address unemployment in the state," Sangma added.