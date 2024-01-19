Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed his pleasure at attending the 11th Meeting of the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) Society, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and graced by Union Minister for DoNER G Kishan Reddy in Shillong.

Meghalaya has actively participated in various NESAC projects, including the mapping of water resources, reservoirs, catchment areas, forest cover, disaster management, urban planning, agriculture and more. Sangma conveyed his gratitude for NESAC's support and affirmed Meghalaya's commitment to continued collaboration for the state's development.

Simultaneously, the Union Minister for DoNER, Sh. G Kishan Reddy, took to microblogging to share insights from the 71st Plenary of The North Eastern Council (NEC) held in Shillong. The event was attended by Hon'ble Union Minister and Chairman of NEC, Shri Amit Shah, along with Hon'ble Governors and Chief Ministers from all North Eastern States.

The NEC Plenary saw discussions on the region's development paradigm and the unfolding growth story. Members also deliberated on emerging opportunities for private-sector engagement across various sectors. The collaborative efforts highlighted the commitment of regional leaders to accelerating progress and creating a conducive environment for development in the North East.