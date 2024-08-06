The Meghalaya government will consider the demand of the protesting Samagra Shiksha (SSA) non-academic staff for salary enhancement, it was informed during the second meeting of the rationalisation committee.

The committee, constituted by the state government to examine the proposal for enhancement and rationalisation of the salaries of all SSA staff at the state, districts and block level informed that the state government will give the assurance in written.

Speaking to reporters, Jennifer J Synrem, president of the All Meghalaya SSA Non-Teaching Staff Association (AMSSANTSA) stated that the meeting ended with a positive response from the government.

Synrem informed that the rationalisation committee tendered to 70 per cent of their demands, further hoping that the government will address the remaining 30 per cent too.

It must be mentioned that another meeting is likely on August 6.

The first meeting of the 20-member rationalization committee headed by Commissioner & Secretary, Education which was held on August 2, had discussed various aspects of the terms of reference and arrived at five-point recommendations.

The committee also decided to submit recommendations in parts/stages, considering the complexity of issues, to consider years of service rendered by the officer and to recommend annual increment of 5 per cent (base pay + increment).