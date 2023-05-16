The Meghalaya government on May 16 decided not to rush into implementation of the roster system and reservation policy despite pressure from the opposition Voice of the People’s Party (VPP).

Even after 48 hours deadline given by the opposition VPP party ending, the Meghalaya government is not rushing and instead will take its own reasonable time to decided on the sensitive issues of reservation and implementation of roster system in the state.

“This is a matter which is very, very sensitive. We must tread very cautiously. It is fine if the members of the opposition put this pressure on us but we will take our time in deciding how to take this forward,” said Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Responding to the VPP's threat to begin their first phase of agitation, they organized a sit-in on Sunday to protest the state government's failure to halt all recruitment processes until the reservation policy and roster system were reviewed within 48 hours.

When asked, the minister however said, “I cannot speak on behalf of the government per se on this matter but individually I would believe that the MDA-2 is working hard towards partnering, discussing and dialoguing with all partners firstly in government across the board and subsequently with political parties, NGOs, student organizations.”

“The chief minister is expected to come to the station by tomorrow, maximum by day after tomorrow. Surely, there is a plan that we have in our mind and, yes, we are going to take up the issue. It is not that we are dodging discussion over the issue. We are taking it up but we are not going to be put under pressure by anyone because this is a very, very delicate matter, I don’t want to see it going wrong,” she added.

Lyngdoh said that the government needs to make sure that stakeholders are taken on board before taking a decision on the matter.

“We will take suggestions from everyone, we will make sure that these suggestions are looked at technically and we will take up anything that is going to be positive and constructive in further decision taking in this matter,” she asserted.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma had as of late guaranteed that the public authority will begin the course of consultation with stakeholders concerning the roster system and reservation policy after May 15.

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