The Meghalaya government has announced its decision to invite the protesting Samagra Shiksha (SSA) non-academic staff for discussion on the demand for salary enhancement, Commissioner & Secretary, Education Vijay Kumar Mantri informed.

Mantri informed that the second meeting of the rationalization committee constituted by the state government to examine the proposal for enhancement and rationalisation of the salaries of all Samagra Shiksha (Non-Academic) Staff at the state, districts and block level will be held on August 8.

“We have already made part-1 of the recommendations agreed by all the members. But later they expressed their displeasure that they want one uniform enhancement for all categories,” he said.

On being asked, Mantri said, "Their demand is uniform 80 per cent for all. Those who joined recently and those who joined 20 years back will get same salary again which means no rationalisation, no consideration of seniority.”

Furthermore, he explained, “At present DEO is getting Rs 8,000 and Coordinators get Rs 35,000 if we implement their demand the DEO will get Rs 14,400 and the Coordinators will get Rs 63,000 which is again not fair for DEOs. The gap between them increases too much. (Therefore), Government wants to rationalise.”

The first meeting of the 20-member rationalisation committee headed by Commissioner & Secretary, Education which was held on August 2, had discussed various aspects of the terms of reference and arrived at five-point recommendations.

The committee also decided to submit recommendations in parts/stages, considering the complexity of issues, to consider years of service rendered by the officer and to recommend annual increment of 5 per cent (base pay + increment).

As part of first recommendation, the salary of block staff and Grade-IV (Chowkidar, Cleaner, Peon) at district and block level is recommended as follows: Rs 14,000 recommended for Block DEO with service less than 5 years, Rs 15,000 for minimum of 5 years, and Rs 16,000 for minimum of 10 years. Presently, the Block DEOs are getting a monthly salary of Rs 8,000.

It was also recommended that the salary of Block MIS Coordinator be enhanced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 for those who have been serving less than 5 years, Rs 16,500 for those who are serving minimum of 5 years, and Rs 18,500 for those who are serving minimum of 10 years.

Similarly, the committee has recommended that the salary of Block ACSS be enhanced from Rs 12,000 to Rs 16,000 for those who have been serving less than 5 years, Rs 17,500 for those who are serving minimum of 5 years, and Rs 19,000 for those who are serving minimum of 10 years.

Further, the committee also recommended that the salaries of Chowkidar, Cleaner, Peon at district and block level be enhanced by a minimum of Rs 14,000.

The indefinite sit-in-demonstration of the SSA non-teaching staff under the banner of All Meghalaya SSA Non Teaching Staffs Association (AMSSANTSA) entered its fifth day on August 4.

The staff also organised sermon and singing gospel songs at the protest venue.