Meghalaya government to examine causes of recurrent flooding at Jorabat

The Meghalaya government is examining the causes behind the recurring flooding at Jorabat along the Meghalaya-Assam interstate border, with ongoing road construction emerging as one of the possible contributing factors, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on Wednesday, August 5.

Jorabat, one of the worst flood-prone stretches on the interstate corridor, has witnessed repeated waterlogging during spells of heavy rainfall, disrupting vehicular movement and affecting thousands of commuters travelling between Meghalaya and Assam.

Addressing the issue, Sangma said the state government is working with the local administration to determine the reasons behind the flooding while exploring both immediate and long-term measures to mitigate the problem.

"We are studying all aspects and looking at whatever measures we can put in," the Chief Minister said, adding that Deputy Commissioners are coordinating efforts on the ground.

Sangma said recent road construction in the area could be one of the factors contributing to the flooding.

"Because of the road construction, the land below the main flyover is quite a few feet down. That structure is leading to water collecting there and causing faster flooding," he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the government was also examining other possible reasons for the recurring inundation.

"There could be other reasons as well. As a government we are concerned and we need to look at ways to minimize the inconvenience to people. This is an important issue for us," he said.

The state government is expected to assess the findings before finalising measures aimed at reducing flooding and improving traffic movement along the busy interstate corridor.