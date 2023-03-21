Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has assured that the government will examine the issue of regularizing teachers in non-government lower primary schools in Meghalaya. The announcement came during a session of the Assembly on March 21.

“We will examine the matter so that we will be able to take correct steps,” Sangma told the Assembly. The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance-I government was able to resolve a similar issue, pending for 30 years, by regularizing the services of over 461 teachers posted at non-government lower primary schools appointed by administrator/deputy inspector of schools prior to 2007.

Earlier in his reply, education minister Rakkam A Sangma informed that 1985 teachers in government lower primary schools were also regularized. However, when UDP Nongpoh legislator Mayralborn Syiem asked about the fate of those teachers in non-government lower primary schools who have been left out, Rakkam said that he does not have the information but the point raised has been noted and he will get the matter examined.

Syiem urged the minister to look into the issue related to these teachers. Meanwhile, VPP legislator from Nongkrem, Ardent M Basaiawmoit, asked whether the government will regularize all adhoc teachers. The minister replied with a 'no'.

The announcement by the Chief Minister has brought hope to the non-government lower primary school teachers in Meghalaya who have been waiting for their regularization for a long time.