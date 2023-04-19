Meghalaya government will float a fresh application for acquiring land for the setting up of a permanent landfill for Jowai town, informed Deputy Chief Minister in-charge Urban Affairs, Sniawbhalang Dhar.

Dhar while speaking to reporters informed that he has called on Wednesday for a meeting to discuss the issues.

“Actually we have float applications before the election but it seems the applicants we received, the land that has been submitted is not up to the mark”, said Dhar.

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The Dy CM in charge of Urban also informed that the government will float fresh applications within this week.

He also informed that the government has gone for inspections in different places but they find the place not “feasible”.

As the Minister in charge, it is his duty to look into the matter and he will locate a new landfill. “I know it is a challenge, it is not easy to get a new landfill so that is why we are on the job to acquire a new land”, said Dhar.

Dhar further informed that a similar decision was also taken with respect of the Marten dumping ground at Mawlai Mawiong.

“In Shillong, it seems that the process is 80 per cent completed and the government are yet to call for a public hearing”, he added.

Dhar urges the people's cooperate so the government can find a new waste landfill. “We should be collectively responsible, it will be us only to face problems. So, I request to all stakeholders to cooperate with the government”.