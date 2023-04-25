Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the Sweepers' Colony must be relocated from Them Iew Mawlong.

"If you ask me whether the government will go ahead with the proposal, the proposal is very clear, as I said to you from day one relocation has to take place whatever you say," Tynsong remarked to reporters.

His comment came after the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) rejected the government's plan to move the 342 Sweepers' Colony households from Them Lew Mawlong to Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) property.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Harijan Committee yet to reply to government over relocation of 342 families, says Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar

Tynsong stated that the HPC stated unequivocally in its April 20 response that "they do not accept the blueprint presented to them by the government." That is now the situation."

When asked, the deputy chief minister stated that the attorney general is reviewing all papers and that the cabinet would meet shortly to examine the situation.

The Meghalaya High Court postponed the hearing on the subject to June 7 on Monday.

The division bench issued the ruling in response to a request made by the state government and the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) during a hearing here.



"At the parties' request, the matter be adjourned for six weeks." "List on June 7, 2023," the court stated in its decision.