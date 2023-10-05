Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Urban Affairs, Sniawbhalang Dhar on Thursday stated that there might be another round of talks with the Harijan Panchayat Committee after the puja holidays.

Dhar emphasized that the High Court has directed the government to conclude the process by the end of this year, and they are aiming to resolve it before the conclusion of 2023.

"Currently, officers may be occupied with their schedules, but certainly after the puja, we will strive to address it promptly. It's a negotiation process, and we remain optimistic about a positive outcome," affirmed Dhar.

He further noted that no new demands have been raised. However, there have been requests for adjustments to the previously submitted list of demands.