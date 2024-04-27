The Meghalaya Government is gearing up for a crucial meeting on May 7 with the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) to resolve the longstanding issue of relocating the Harijan Colony, as informed by the Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.

This meeting is viewed as the last round of discussions before a final decision is made. DCM Dhar expressed optimism, stating, "It should be the last meeting, and the outcome will be known on that day."

DCM Dhar, also overseeing the Urban Affairs department, emphasized the government's commitment to expedite the negotiation process with the HPC regarding the proposed relocation of the Sweepers' Colony.

The issue of relocating the 342 families from the Harijan colony has been a matter of concern, highlighted by the Meghalaya High Court during a hearing in July 2023, remarking that the matter has been unresolved for too long.

Initially, the HPC had rejected the relocation blueprint. However, in June of the previous year, they reportedly agreed in principle to the government's proposal, as revealed during a hearing in the High Court of Meghalaya on June 7.

Advocate-General Amit Kumar confirmed that the HPC had agreed to the blueprint but had proposed modifications to the relocation plan.

The proposed relocation plan includes providing 2.14 acres of land within the existing building of the municipal board for the residents' resettlement. Additionally, another 1.4 acres of land opposite the existing area has been included, totaling 3.6 acres for the relocation.

The Harijan Colony in Meghalaya has been a longstanding issue concerning the relocation of its residents. The colony, also known as Them Lew Mawlong, has been a focal point of discussions and legal proceedings for several years.

The colony has faced challenges related to living conditions, infrastructure, and sanitation. These issues prompted the Meghalaya High Court to intervene, highlighting the need for a resolution to the relocation matter that has lingered for an extended period.

Initially, the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) opposed the relocation blueprint proposed by the government. However, in June of the previous year, there was a shift in stance as the HPC reportedly agreed, in principle, to the government's proposal for relocation.

The government's efforts in resolving this issue date back to June 4, 2018, when a high-level committee was formed to review all relevant records related to the colony's relocation, headed by then Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.