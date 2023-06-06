The Tripartite talks between the Meghalaya government, the Government of India, and the Hynñiewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) scheduled to be in the first week of June shows complication due to the Manipur situation, said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on June 6.

“As we all are aware that the Ministry of Home Affairs is quite busy with the different departments in Manipur and it has made things slightly more complicated”, Sangma said while speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting.

He also added that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is serious about the issue and the State Government is in touch with the Ministry.

Sangma said the peace talks will resume and move things forward very soon.

However, the HNLC has stressed the need for amnesty to take peace talks forward and said that the peace talk cannot continue forward if the state and central government does not consider amnesty for the organization.

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