In an effort to enhance the tourism experience and ease traffic congestion, the Meghalaya Government, led by Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh, is working on identifying new routes for tourist cabs to enter the state. The focus is on ensuring a smooth flow of tourist vehicles without causing disruptions within the city.

Minister Paul Lyngdoh revealed that the Umiam-Mawlyndep route is one of the identified routes; however, it is currently under construction. This route's development aims to provide a more convenient and picturesque journey for tourists visiting Meghalaya.

Moreover, the government has introduced a fleet of newly launched Innova vehicles dedicated solely to ferrying tourists. The initiative is expected to reduce the influx of Assam-based cars, thereby curbing congestion on popular tourist routes.

Last month, the government flagged off fifty tourist vehicles, marking a significant step in improving transportation facilities for visitors.

Minister Paul Lyngdoh emphasized the significance of developing high-quality hotels and homestays to boost the tourism sector in the state. He revealed that plans are underway to sanction 1000 homestays in the coming months, with a focus on both rural and urban centers. The initiative aims to provide visitors with a range of accommodation options that showcase the region's rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty.

As part of their commitment to enhancing tourism infrastructure, the government is also working on establishing new resorts in Umiam and Sohra, further adding to the attraction of the region as a tourist destination.