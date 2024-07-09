National People’s Party (NPP) leader and Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Rakkam A Sangma announced that the Meghalaya government will launch a new initiative wherein QR codes will be included in every textbook from the next academic session.

The addition of QR codes to the textbooks, particularly Science, Mathematics, English and Social Studies aims to enhance students' learning by providing easy access to additional resources.

Sangma informed that the QR codes on the textbooks will lead the user to an application upon scanning, after which an explanatory video will load, teaching students about the chapter.

Furthermore, he said that the initiative will be present for students at the village as well as the state level, further adding that it will be beneficial for students, especially in rural areas, where there is a lack of good opportunities and tuition facilities.

The QR code will include the video content, specific as per syllabus allotted to the students. Sangma also informed that the QR codes will also aim to solve questions pertaining to UPSC, IIT, JEE.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the National People’s Party hailed the initiative. The party wrote, “Under the leadership of our CM Conrad K Sangma, Education Minister Rakkam Sangma announced a new initiative: QR codes in every textbook for the next academic session. This step will enhance students' learning by providing easy access to additional resources.”