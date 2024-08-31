Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said that the government will initiate the verification process for the setting up of 15 out of 17 coke oven plants in the state. He said that 11 out of 15 cement plants have set up their factory in their own lands.

Responding to a zero hour notice during the Assembly regarding cement companies, Dhar said that 11 cement plants (Star Cement Ltd, Meghalaya Cement Ltd, Amrit Cement Ltd, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, Green Valley Industries Ltd, Hills Cement Company Ltd, Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd, Megha Technical & Engineers Pvt Ltd, Jaintia Cement Ltd, JUD Cement Ltd, Goldstone Cements Ltd) have set up their factory in their own land of the 15 cement plants.

He also informed that three cement plants – Mawmluh Cherra Cements Ltd, Virgo Cements Ltd and Billenniun Cements Ltd – have taken land on lease from a private landowner, while one cement plant - RNB Cements Pvt Ltd has set up factory on land leased out by Commerce & Industries department.

Furthermore, he informed that ten plants, including the M/s Star Cement Ltd, M/s Meghalaya Cement Ltd, M/s Amrit Cement Ltd, M/s Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, M/s Green Valley Industries Ltd, M/s Hills Cement Company Ltd, M/s Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd, M/s Megha Technical & Engineers Pvt Ltd, M/s Jaintia Cement Ltd and M/s Goldstone Cements Ltd are located in East Jaintia Hills District. On the other hand, one (M/s RNB Cements Ltd) is located in the Ri Bhoi district.

There are four cement plants which are not functioning as of today. They are M/s JUD Cements Ltd (East Jaintia Hills), M/s Virgo Cements Ltd (North Garo Hills District), M/s Virgo Cements Ltd (North Garo Hills) and M/s Mawmluh Cherra Cements Ltd (East Khasi Hills).

Further, Dhar informed that out of the 17 coke oven plants that are functioning, 2 plants (Abhi Coke Pvt Ltd & Jaintia Coke Pvt Ltd) have set up in their own land.

“Verification in respect of the balance 15 coke oven plants will be initiated soon,” he added.