Meghalaya government has announced plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore in the tourism sector and Rs 1,500 crore in the IT sector over the next four years, with the aim of creating around 70,000 new jobs in the state.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of ICFAI University Meghalaya on June 14, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the investment in tourism is expected to generate around 50,000 jobs, while the IT sector investment will create employment opportunities for approximately 20,000 people.

Sangma stated that the government is working on setting up submarine cables and a three-tier data center in Shillong to improve communication infrastructure and establish the city as an IT hub. Additionally, optical fiber connectivity will be extended to every corner of the state to enhance education at the grassroots level.

The chief minister highlighted the state's economic growth, with the economy increasing from $4.8 billion to $6.6 billion in recent years, and the budgetary expenditure nearing Rs 30,000 crore, up from around Rs 10,000 crore earlier.

Sangma urged the youth to adapt to changes and be prepared to face challenges posed by the rapidly evolving job market. He emphasised the importance of taking advantage of the government's investments and the country's economic growth.

During the event, 608 degrees were conferred on undergraduate and postgraduate students of ICFAI University Meghalaya.