Meghalaya government plans to initiate the process of shifting college affiliations from the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) to the Captain Williamson Sangma State University once it becomes functional, Education Commissioner and Secretary Syed Md A Razi said on May 30.

"Government and government-aided colleges will have to affiliate with the state university once it becomes functional," Razi stated, adding that private colleges will have the choice to exercise their preference regarding affiliation.

The move comes as the state government has submitted an application to the University Grants Commission (UGC) seeking recognition for the state university through a 2(f) notification. This notification would enable the university to issue degrees and receive funding.

"The Chief Minister is personally following it up with the appropriate authorities at the UGC and the Union Education Minister, and we are hopeful of receiving the notification soon," Razi informed.

Parallel efforts are underway to make the state university fully operational, including the appointment of a vice-chancellor and recruitment of faculty members, the commissioner said.

Regarding the recent controversies surrounding the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), Razi stated that the state had sought an exemption from CUET for this year, which was approved by the UGC. He explained that admissions in colleges affiliated with NEHU in Meghalaya would continue as they did before the current academic year.

However, for the next academic year, the government hopes the state university will be functional, eliminating the need for a CUET exemption as its affiliated colleges will not require CUET scores for admission.

The commissioner acknowledged concerns over the mismanagement of the CUET exams at the NEHU centre, stating that the matter has been taken up with the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the government is awaiting a response.