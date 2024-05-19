Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the government plans to utilize nearly 25 acres of land to enhance the aesthetics and diverse culture of the state and alleviate traffic congestion in Shillong.

According to the chief minister, the state has identified a staggering 25 acres which will be used for the purpose of beautifying the city by creating new walkways, a green park, museums, amongst other projects.

The Meghalaya chief minister, on May 18 inspected the PWD office, Phan Nonglait Park, Brightwell Bungalow at Barik Point, Anjali Point and Polo. He was accompanied by officials from PWD, Urban Affairs, Forest and Environment Department.

Meanwhile, Sangma informed that the Barik Point in the city will undergo a major transformation.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Meghalaya CMO said, “CM Conrad Sangma on Saturday inspected the Barik Point in Shillong, which is set to undergo a major transformation. The government plans to utilize nearly 25 acres of land to alleviate congestion in Shillong city, creating new walkways, a green park, museums, and more.”

The initiative stems out of the need to add to the aesthetics and diverse culture of the state.

It was also informed that a huge National Flag will also be installed in the city, along with an iconic structure in Barik Point.

The CMO informed, “This initiative aims to enhance the city's overall aesthetics and showcase the rich and diverse culture of Meghalaya. An iconic structure, including the installation of a National Flag visible from various parts of the city, will be a highlight of the new complex.”

The Meghalaya chief minister also stated that the new developments will not hamper conservation of plantation. “Utmost care will be taken not to disturb the greenery while developing new infrastructure,” he added.

Meanwhile, additional parking spaces will be built at strategic locations, including multi-level car parking. As per reports, the construction of a new road via NEFA Secretariat to the military hospital is also likely.