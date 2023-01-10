Meghalaya government on January 10 transferred two IAS officers and ten senior district police officers in a major reshuffle ahead of the Assembly elections.

Isawanda Laloo, the Deputy Commissioner of the East Khasi Hills district, has been removed, and SC Sadhu has taken her position while Dr Raghavendra Kumar has taken the post of district SP Sylvester Nongtynger.

SP West Khasi Hills Herbert G Lyngdoh was moved as SP of the Anti-Infiltration Directorate, while Vivek Syiem was appointed as Assistant Inspector General (Law and order). The state assembly elections are scheduled for this year.

The most recent election was conducted on February 27, 2018.

According to the announcement, Nangkiew K Syiem, the Chief Security Officer of Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL), has been promoted to Assistant Inspector General of Police (R), while Darwin M Sangma has been appointed as the new SP of West Khasi Hills.

Fire services SP Spill Thamar has been promoted to Chief Security Officer, MePDCL, and SP Anti-Infiltration Directorate Ringrang TG Momin has been appointed as SP (City), Shillong.

In place of the present vacancy, Pherbak Singh Marwein, Assistant Commandant, 1st MLP Battalion, Mawiong, has been moved and placed as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Mawshynrut, West Khasi Hills. Pynhunlang Manik Syiem, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Security Wing), Special Branch, Shillong, has been moved and placed as the Sub Divisional Police Officer, Sohra, East Khasi Hills, to fill an open position.