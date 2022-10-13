Meghalaya government is trying to find out ways and means to address the shortage of specialist doctors in the State, said Minister-in-charge Health James K Sangma on October 12.

While speaking to reporters, Sangma said it is important to initiate steps to ensure the healthcare sector does not get affected by such shortage of specialist doctors.

“The government is not shying away from admitting this fact but we are also looking at ways and means on how to bring doctors appointed under 3F into the system and have regular doctors who will be able to provide services”, said Sangma.

“Those are the things that we are not hesitant to say that we have that gap and the important thing is to recognize these shortcomings and to work upon them and then see how we address it,” he added.

Asked about the delay in the recruitment process by the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC), Sangma said that he does not want to comment on the MPSC as it is an autonomous body.

“I think that those questions should be posed to them and I think the answers must be sought from them because I don't want to answer will be half of MPSC,” he said while asserting “But we are trying to coordinate with the MPSC to the best possible way.”

The minister also assured that the government is trying its best to find a solution to ensure bonded doctors come back to serve in the state.