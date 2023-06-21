Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on June 21, said that the government is actively looking for an Expert Committee that comprises members who are both balanced and neutral in nature, in order to review the reservation policy fairly.

''A few names have already emerged, but the government is actively seeking additional names to form a balanced and neutral committee,'' said Sangma while speaking to reporters.

He further said that the government wants a good panel so that it can able to come up with a good committee that is balanced, neutral, and independent in nature.

Sangma also emphasized that the composition of the committee would not be limited to individuals solely from within the state.

The Chief Minister's call for prudence and careful consideration underscores the importance of effective decision-making during this critical period for Meghalaya.