Meghalaya government warns courier firms against unauthorised delivery charges

The East Jaintia Hills district administration has issued an advisory to courier agencies, logistics service providers, e-commerce companies and delivery personnel against demanding or collecting unauthorised charges from consumers at the time of delivery.

The advisory, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills, follows complaints alleging that customers were being asked to pay additional amounts for online orders even when delivery charges had already been paid or the orders were advertised with free delivery.

The administration also received complaints that, in some cases, consumers were asked to make payments directly to delivery personnel without being provided receipts or official payment acknowledgements.

Under the advisory, delivery personnel have been directed not to demand or collect any additional amount unless the charge has been authorised by the concerned company or service provider and was clearly disclosed to the consumer when the order was placed.

Where an additional delivery, convenience or other legitimate charge is payable, it must be clearly communicated to the customer and supported by an appropriate receipt or payment acknowledgement through the company's authorised payment system.

The administration warned that delivery personnel must not pressure, compel or intimidate consumers into paying charges that are not part of the order value or an officially notified fee.

Courier and logistics agencies have been asked to properly brief their delivery personnel on applicable delivery-charge policies and ensure that no money is collected in the company's name without authorisation.

The advisory also makes clear that consumers should not face harassment, retaliation, deliberate delays, withholding or cancellation of deliveries merely because they refuse to pay an unauthorised charge or raise a complaint over such demands.

The concerned agencies have been advised to conduct internal inquiries into complaints and take corrective action wherever unauthorised collections are found.

Consumers have also been advised to preserve order details, payment records, delivery messages and other relevant evidence in case they are asked to pay an unauthorised amount.

The district administration has urged consumers to report such demands to the concerned company or e-commerce platform and the appropriate consumer grievance authority.

The advisory has been issued under the applicable provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, with the administration stressing the need for transparency and accountability in the delivery of goods and services.