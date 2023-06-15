Meghalaya Minister Paul Lyngdoh on June 15 said that Women’s Commission Chairperson was not removed from her post on rumours and the new chairperson will be appointed from a non-political background.

He said this after the e Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) expressed shock over the removal of Chairperson, Phidalia Toi by Lyngdoh.

''Removal of Women’s Commission Chairperson was not done on Hearsay. The new chairperson will be appointed from a non-political background,'' the minister said.

Lyngdoh further mentioned that he has studied the elaborate report submitted and it was learned that Toi was absent from meetings.

"The chairperson is aware of the fact that one has to be present in four consecutive meetings. Also, a fact that a complaint was lodged against her for being involved in an election campaign. So it's very easy for people to make allegations against the government. When we don't act, the people say we are silent, when we act they ask why are we acting," he added.