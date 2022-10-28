Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on October 28 said that the state government is making efforts to improve the overall health scenario in the state.

''The Government is working with a concerted effort to improve the overall health scenario in the state and further stated that technology and investments in key areas will aid in the Government’s approach to strengthening healthcare across the state,'' he said while laying the foundation stone for the upgradation of Byrnihat Primary Health Centre to a Community Health Centre in state's Ri-Bhoi District.

The Byrnihat PHC commenced functioning in the year 1989 with an estimated amount of Rs 11 crore will be spent on the upgradation of the PHC which caters to 113 villages.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangma expressed his happiness that the long pending need of the people of the area could be brought to fruition.

He also expressed confidence that the upgradation will be able to provide access to better healthcare to the people of the Byrnihat and adjoining areas.

Sangma said that the gathering on the proposed move of the government to digitize office workflow in hospitals and healthcare facilities, adding, ''The digitization will further strengthen efficiency and streamline service delivery in hospitals and healthcare facilities''.

"Ri-Bhoi is going to lead the way in the transformation of how health services will be delivered. We are going to digitize the entire patient record and the entire system of services from the CHC level all the way up to the civil hospitals. This is one of a kind project in the region and in the country today. Once the computerized system is implemented it will transform the entire health sector. The use of technology, the use of software and application is going to change the way the health services are delivered to the people," Sangma added.

The Chief Minister further added that the digital database will be an important asset for preventive healthcare.

"We will be able to use analysis from the digital data to predict diseases and outbreaks that will allow the health department to serve better, in a more efficient way, with the same resources that we have," he added.

Speaking at length on the different development projects for Jirang, the Chief Minister also informed that the Patharkhmah Administrative Unit will soon be upgraded to a Civil Sub-Division.