The Meghalaya government is making every effort to resolve the issues faced by Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers, as well as teachers from other categories in the state, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma said.

Speaking to reporters, the minister acknowledged the service of teachers to Meghalaya and assured that the state is doing its utmost to find a solution, though he informed that the process takes time.

Sangma's statement follows a proposal from the Meghalaya SSA School Association (MSSASA), which calls for 70 per cent reservation for SSA teachers in the recruitment process to fill vacant teaching positions in schools across the state.

The minister further reiterated that the state has already approved a measure raising the upper age limit to 45 years for serving SSA teachers applying for government teaching positions. The decision affects recruitment across all levels, from lower primary to higher secondary schools.